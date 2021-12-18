Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:OCC opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 5.28. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.95% of Optical Cable worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

