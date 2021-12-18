OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Cap of $868,969.90

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $868,969.90 and approximately $57,854.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.24 or 0.08374858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.28 or 1.00036787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.