Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $96.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

