Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Tops $0.23

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $742,942.44 and approximately $46.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,715.58 or 0.99581812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00277489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.56 or 0.00436051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.