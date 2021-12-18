Orbs (ORBS) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $196.78 million and $2.64 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

