Origin Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00054476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.24 or 0.08374858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00077389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,946.28 or 1.00036787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

