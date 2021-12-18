Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $234.31 million and $18.06 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007318 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

