Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $169,899.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00113414 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.