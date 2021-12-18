Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 581,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OEC stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.