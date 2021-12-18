Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORKLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.56. 20,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

