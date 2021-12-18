OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 545.83 ($7.21).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.59) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.52) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.46) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 610 ($8.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

LON:OSB opened at GBX 515 ($6.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 489.67. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 535.50 ($7.08). The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

