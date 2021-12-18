OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.61

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.61 and traded as high as $59.25. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 2,192 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 million. Analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

