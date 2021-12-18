Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.98% of Otis Worldwide worth $341,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

