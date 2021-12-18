Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,673 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Owl Rock Capital worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 188,972 shares during the period. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,838,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,986,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,620,000 after buying an additional 201,589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 1,291,015 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 243,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

