PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.