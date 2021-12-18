Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

