Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

