Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $355.56

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 355.56 ($4.70) and traded as high as GBX 363 ($4.80). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.70), with a volume of 380,442 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £430.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 355.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.47.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PAC)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

