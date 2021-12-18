PAID Network (PAID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $502,036.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $57.18 million and approximately $502,036.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.60 or 0.08383136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.00 or 1.00441104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.