Pallapay (PALLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $363,595.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Pallapay has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $363,595.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.97 or 0.08312964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,785.28 or 1.00035268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 475,521,760 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.