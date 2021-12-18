Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Pan American Silver worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 79.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 334,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

PAAS stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

