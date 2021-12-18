Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $624,862.71

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $624,862.71 and approximately $658,751.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041542 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

