Pangolin (PNG) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002079 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $67.01 million and $2.52 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.44 or 0.08388861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.15 or 0.99711538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,532,135 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

