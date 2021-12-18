PANTHEON X 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.04 Million (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00041563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007352 BTC.

About PANTHEON X

XPN is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

