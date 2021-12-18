Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $224,646.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00033096 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

