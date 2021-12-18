Patron Partners LLC Acquires 571 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $462.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.81 and its 200 day moving average is $446.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

