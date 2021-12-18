Patron Trading Up 0.8% This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $1.68 million and $4,409.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

