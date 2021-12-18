Pawtocol (UPI) Reaches Market Cap of $20.03 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and $1.88 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00054518 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.58 or 0.08386309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,520.02 or 0.99839741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00050547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol

Pawtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pawtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

