Paybswap (PAYB) Hits Market Capitalization of $636,702.39

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a total market cap of $636,702.39 and $271.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.18 or 0.08381305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,826.61 or 1.00038356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paybswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.