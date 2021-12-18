Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Raised by Motco

Motco raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.89 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

