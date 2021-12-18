PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

