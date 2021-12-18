PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 476,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PDFS stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

