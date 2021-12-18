PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading Up 7% This Week

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $135.58 million and approximately $416,425.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007594 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,485,007,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,326,717 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

