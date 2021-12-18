Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce sales of $6.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.14 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $25.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $29.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of PAG opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $114.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

