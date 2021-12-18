pEOS (PEOS) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $977.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.32 or 0.08287382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.28 or 0.99908846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

