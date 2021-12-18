Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Cap Hits $9.75 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

