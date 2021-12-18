Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,502.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $71.34 or 0.00151922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $998,749.65 and approximately $2,502.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00042245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

