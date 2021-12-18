PEPS Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,213.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1,213.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00183324 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

