PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PEP opened at $168.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

