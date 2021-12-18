PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $187.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.33 and a 200-day moving average of $172.64.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

