Peseta Digital Market Capitalization Achieves $135,706.59 (PTD)

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Peseta Digital has a total market cap of $135,706.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peseta Digital has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Peseta Digital coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.15 or 0.99711538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Peseta Digital Coin Profile

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,675,034 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peseta Digital

