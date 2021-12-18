Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,187 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

PFE opened at $59.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

