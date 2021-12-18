PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $15.09 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

