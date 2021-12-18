Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $101.30 million and $18.45 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars.

