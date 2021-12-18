Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.15 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $91,250.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.44 or 0.08388861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00077330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.15 or 0.99711538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 67,886,040 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

