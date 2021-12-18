Phantasma Market Capitalization Tops $233.10 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $233.10 million and $4.05 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.50 or 0.99855472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00032703 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.23 or 0.00965075 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

