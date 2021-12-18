Phoenixcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $244.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,385,637 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

