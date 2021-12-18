Phoenixcoin Tops One Day Volume of $244.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and $244.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.64 or 0.99712130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00279114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.16 or 0.00439830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00136845 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,385,637 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

