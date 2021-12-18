Phoneum (PHT) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $357,747.01 and $548.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,926,566,686 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

