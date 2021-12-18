Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $2,459.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005549 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00042758 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.00422085 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,729,403 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

